Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

2 Serra d'Alfàbia 2 Campos 5 Manacor 6 Son Servera 6 Santanyí 6 Llucmajor 7 Escorca, Lluc 7 Sineu 8 Porreres 8 Portocolom 8 Colònia de Sant Pere 8 Artà 9 Campos, Salines 9 Binissalem 9 Santa María 10 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 10 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 10 Sa Pobla 10 Palma, Universitat 10 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 10 Muro 10 Calvià 10 Andratx, Sant Elm 11 Far de Capdepera 11 Port de Pollença 11 Pollença 11 Palma, Portopí

Watch the weather live here:

It’s a crisp, sunny day in Palma with strong northerly winds, a high of 16 and a low of 4 degrees.

Calvia is 15, partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy but it will stay dry and overnight the temperature will drop to 7 degrees.

It’s a sunny day in Felanitx but it’s very breezy, with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 6.

Pollensa is 16 and sunny with a few clouds here and there, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

Take a look at the weather forecast here:

Morning rain in Deya will clear away by lunchtime and it will be 14 degrees when the sun comes out, but it’s very windy with a low of 7.