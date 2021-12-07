It’s 17 degrees and very windy in Palma with a mixture of sunshine and showers, evening thunderstorms and a low of 9.

Andratx is 18 with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, thunder and lightning later in the day and overnight the temperature will drop to 9 degrees.

Morning rain in Campos will clear away quickly and it will be sunny and 17 degrees the rest of the day, but it will be very windy, with a low of 8.

Manacor is 16, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very breezy with scattered showers until lunchtime and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s 13 degrees and pouring rain in Escorca with 40 kilometre an hour winds, sunny intervals, evening thunderstorms and a low of 3.

Live feed from Son Vida:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures ( ºC):

5 Alfabia

7 Escorca

10 Lluc

12 Palma Univ

13 Sta Maria

13 Pollença

13 Binissalem

13 Muro

14 Banyalbufar

14 Aerop.Palma

14 Sa Pobla

14 P.Sóller

14 C St Pere

14 Manacor

14 Llucmajor

14 Artà

14 Andratx

14 Sineu

