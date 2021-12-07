Mallorca Weather Forecast for Wednesday

08-12-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

It’s 17 degrees and very windy in Palma with a mixture of sunshine and showers, evening thunderstorms and a low of 9.

Andratx is 18 with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, thunder and lightning later in the day and overnight the temperature will drop to 9 degrees.

Morning rain in Campos will clear away quickly and it will be sunny and 17 degrees the rest of the day, but it will be very windy, with a low of 8.

Manacor is 16, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very breezy with scattered showers until lunchtime and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s 13 degrees and pouring rain in Escorca with 40 kilometre an hour winds, sunny intervals, evening thunderstorms and a low of 3.

Today's minimum temperatures ( ºC):

  • 5 Alfabia
  • 7 Escorca
  • 10 Lluc
  • 12 Palma Univ
  • 13 Sta Maria
  • 13 Pollença
  • 13 Binissalem
  • 13 Muro
  • 14 Banyalbufar
  • 14 Aerop.Palma
  • 14 Sa Pobla
  • 14 P.Sóller
  • 14 C St Pere
  • 14 Manacor
  • 14 Llucmajor
  • 14 Artà
  • 14 Andratx
  • 14 Sineu

