It’s 17 degrees and very windy in Palma with a mixture of sunshine and showers, evening thunderstorms and a low of 9.
Andratx is 18 with morning showers, afternoon sunshine, thunder and lightning later in the day and overnight the temperature will drop to 9 degrees.
Morning rain in Campos will clear away quickly and it will be sunny and 17 degrees the rest of the day, but it will be very windy, with a low of 8.
Manacor is 16, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very breezy with scattered showers until lunchtime and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.
It’s 13 degrees and pouring rain in Escorca with 40 kilometre an hour winds, sunny intervals, evening thunderstorms and a low of 3.
Live feed from Son Vida:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures ( ºC):
- 5 Alfabia
- 7 Escorca
- 10 Lluc
- 12 Palma Univ
- 13 Sta Maria
- 13 Pollença
- 13 Binissalem
- 13 Muro
- 14 Banyalbufar
- 14 Aerop.Palma
- 14 Sa Pobla
- 14 P.Sóller
- 14 C St Pere
- 14 Manacor
- 14 Llucmajor
- 14 Artà
- 14 Andratx
- 14 Sineu
