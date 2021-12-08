It’s 16 degrees in Palma today, with morning thunderstorms, very strong northerly winds and a low of 8.

Calvia will be battered by thunder and lightning and heavy rain until lunchtime and it will be mostly cloudy the rest of the day, with a high of 15, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

It’s 16, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery in Santanyi with a low of 7 degrees.

Muro is sunny with a fierce northerly wind and the daytime high of 15 will drop to 7 after dark.

Valldemossa is 13 degrees, wet and windy with a high of 13 and a low of 5 degrees.