Storm 'Barra' has put 12 Autonomous Communities in Spain on orange alert for snow, hail, strong winds and heavy rain.

A yellow alert for fierce winds and an orange alert for rough seas are also in place in Mallorca.

Un altre dia de vent. El Mestral està bufant amb ratxes de 50-70 km/h i més de 110 km/h a cims de la Serra. Durant el capvespre disminuirà lleugerament a Mallorca i a Menorca, però demà divendres tornarà encara amb més força.

⚠️AVISOS:

🟡GROC per vent.🌬️

🟠TARONJA per mala mar.🌊 pic.twitter.com/KWvHHE3d0N — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 9, 2021

Gusts of more than 110 kilometres per hour are forecast in some parts of the Serra de Tramuntana, and 70 kilometres per hour elsewhere.

Intervals de niguls amb algun ruixat ocasional que podria anar acompanyat de calabruix petit, preferentment fins a migdia. De capvespre el cel es taparà però la probabilitat de pluja és baixa, com a molt alguna brusqueta. 🌦️▶️☁️

Les temperatures aniran pujant fins a Tmàx 15-17ºC. pic.twitter.com/PODVddJywL — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 9, 2021

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning and hailstorms are forecast in Mallorca on Thursday with snowfall likely above 900 metres, but it should be slightly warmer than the last couple of days with the mercury hovering around 15-17 degrees during the day.