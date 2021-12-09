Storm 'Barra', Mallorca.

08-12-2021Xesca Serra

Storm 'Barra' has put 12 Autonomous Communities in Spain on orange alert for snow, hail, strong winds and heavy rain.

A yellow alert for fierce winds and an orange alert for rough seas are also in place in Mallorca.

Gusts of more than 110 kilometres per hour are forecast in some parts of the Serra de Tramuntana, and 70 kilometres per hour elsewhere.

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning and hailstorms are forecast in Mallorca on Thursday with snowfall likely above 900 metres, but it should be slightly warmer than the last couple of days with the mercury hovering around 15-17 degrees during the day.

