Fierce winds in Mallorca have caused more than 20 incidents in the last few hours and most of them involved fallen trees or landslides, according to the Emergency Services.

There were 18 incidents in Mallorca; 4 in Ibiza, and 1 in Formentera.

The State Meteorological Agency is forecasting 3-4 metre high waves, winds gusting up to 120 kilometres in the Serra de Tramuntana and 70-80 kilometres per hour elsewhere.

The winds are expected to die down a little this afternoon but they’ll be back on Friday and they’ll be even stronger than they were today.

Aemet says the yellow alert for coastal phenomena and extremely strong winds in the Balearic Islands will remain active until at least 15:00.