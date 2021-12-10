Palma City Council has been forced to close the Paseo Sagrera pedestrian walkway as the Balearic capital is battered by fierce winds which are gusting up to 145 kilometres per hour in some areas of Mallorca.

Pedestrians are advised to take extreme care in Palma and to avoid areas with trees or palm trees such as Avinguda Gabriel Roca, Dalt Murada, Paseo Mallorca, Playa de Palma, Las Ramblas, Passeig del Born, Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina, sa Feixina, Bellver Forest and Paseo Sagrera.

Road traffic may be restricted in Avinguda Gabriel Roca between Avenida d’Antoni Maura and Avenida de l’Argentina in the direction of Porto Pí if the high winds persist.

An orange alert has been issued for west/northwesterly winds in excess of 100 kilometres an hour in the northeast of Mallorca and a yellow alert has been issued for gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour elsewhere on the island.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet says the strong winds will continue at least until midnight on Friday.