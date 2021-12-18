Today cloudy, without ruling out some weak precipitation in Ibiza and Formentera.
Daytime temperatures will be between 14 and 16ºC.
Winds from the east and northeast generally light.
We are having a very dry December at the moment just like in 2016.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
0 Escorca Son Torrella
3 Campos
4 Binissalem
4 Petra
4 Palma, University
4 Serra d'Alfàbia
5 Palma airport
5 Santa María
5 Escorca, Lluc
5 Sineu
6 Sa Pobla
6 Artà
6 Calvià
6 Campos, Salines
6 Manacor
6 Andratx, Sant Elm
6 Son Bonet, Airport
7 Muro
8 Sóller, Port
8 Porreres
8 Llucmajor
8 Santanyí
8 Son Servera
8 Pollensa
9 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
9 Colònia de Sant Pere
9 Banyalbufar
9 Palma, Portopí
10 Puerto Pollensa
10 Portocolom
13 Capdepera lighthouse
