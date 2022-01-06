The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts cloudy intervals and falling temperatures for Thursday in the Balearic Islands.

According to the forecast, cloudy intervals are expected during the day in Menorca and Mallorca, with the probability of occasional and isolated rainfall, with a tendency in Mallorca in the afternoon to light clouds.

Cala Rajada:

In Ibiza and Formentera, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies.

As for the snow level, this Thursday it will be at 900 metres and temperatures on the archipelago will be falling, with the possibility of light frost in Mallorca in the early hours of the morning or at night.

Son Serra de marina:

With regard to the wind, this Thursday it will blow from the north and northwest on the islands, with intervals that may be strong in Minorca.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the Met office:

-1 Escorca, Son Torrella

1 Serra d'Alfàbia

2 Campos

2 Escorca, Lluc

3 Palma, Universitat

3 Santa María

3 Campos, Salines

3 Binissalem

3 Petra

3 Sineu

4 Sa Pobla

4 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

4 Artà 5 Calvià