Alcudia - Sunny spells, but mostly cloudy. Fresh northwesterly breezes. 17C, low of 9C.

Andratx - Mainly sunny. Moderate breezes from the west and northwest. 16C, low of 10C.

Calvia - Sunny, early mist and cloud later. Gentle to moderate breezes from the west and northwest. 17C, low of 10C.

Deya - Cloudy. Moderate to fresh westerly and northwesterly breezes. 15C, low of 8C.

Palma - Sunny spells. Gentle to fresh breezes from the west and northwest. 17C, low of 7C.

Pollensa - Mostly cloudy, some sun in the afternoon. Moderate to fresh northwesterlies. 17C, low of 8C.

Sant Llorenç - Mainly sunny. Gentle to fresh breezes from the west and northwest. 16C, low of 9C.

Santanyi - Cloudy. Moderate westerly and northwesterly breezes. 17C, low of 10C.

Outlook for the week is for colder weather creeping in on Monday. More evident from Tuesday, with highs of 12 to 14C. Some snow expected on the peaks.