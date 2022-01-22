Little chance of rain or snow on Sunday, but some low temperatures. An Aemet yellow alert for low temperatures in the south of the island from Andratx to Campos - active until 9am Sunday. Below zero overnight in parts of the Tramuntana.

Alcudia - 14C, partly sunny, light easterly breeze.

Andratx - 13C, sunny spells, light easterlies.

Calvia - 13C, sunny spells, light breezes from the southeast.

Deya - 12C, mostly sunny, light north breeze veering southeast by the evening.

Palma - 13C, sunny spells, light easterlies.

Pollensa - 14C, some sun, light breezes from the east.

Sant Llorenç - 13C, mainly cloudy, light breezes from the north and east.

Santanyi - 13C, partly sunny, light easterlies.

General outlook for the week - highs of no more than 15C. Breezier on Monday, with wind forecast to increase in strength by Friday. Minimal risk of rain until later in the week.