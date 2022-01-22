Little chance of rain or snow on Sunday, but some low temperatures. An Aemet yellow alert for low temperatures in the south of the island from Andratx to Campos - active until 9am Sunday. Below zero overnight in parts of the Tramuntana.
Alcudia - 14C, partly sunny, light easterly breeze.
Andratx - 13C, sunny spells, light easterlies.
Calvia - 13C, sunny spells, light breezes from the southeast.
Deya - 12C, mostly sunny, light north breeze veering southeast by the evening.
Palma - 13C, sunny spells, light easterlies.
Pollensa - 14C, some sun, light breezes from the east.
Sant Llorenç - 13C, mainly cloudy, light breezes from the north and east.
Santanyi - 13C, partly sunny, light easterlies.
General outlook for the week - highs of no more than 15C. Breezier on Monday, with wind forecast to increase in strength by Friday. Minimal risk of rain until later in the week.
