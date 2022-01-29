On Saturday, Aemet issued another yellow alert for low temperatures. From midnight to 9am Sunday, it applied to the whole of the island except much of the Tramuntana and parts of eastern Mallorca.

A cold and frosty start to the day, therefore, with the sun coming out and giving highs of up to 17C. Breezes will be mostly southerly and light.

The stable high-pressure pattern, which has dominated the island for more than two weeks, looks set to continue, but areas in the north of the island are forecast to have quite strong breezes on Tuesday. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in Minorca on Monday, suggesting a brief unsettled spell in the north.