The state meteorological agency forecasts for Wednesday: Predominantly partly cloudy with intervals of medium and high clouds. Rising night-time temperatures, without ruling out some light frost, and daytime temperatures with little change.
Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:
- Felanitx (5 - 17)
- Lluc (0 - 16)
- Palma (1 - 17)
- Sa Pobla (0 - 19)
Light south-westerly wind, increasing in intensity during the morning.
