The state meteorological agency forecasts for Wednesday: Predominantly partly cloudy with intervals of medium and high clouds. Rising night-time temperatures, without ruling out some light frost, and daytime temperatures with little change.

Live feed from Inca:

Live feed from Cala Major:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (5 - 17)



Lluc (0 - 16)



Palma (1 - 17)



Sa Pobla (0 - 19)

Light south-westerly wind, increasing in intensity during the morning.