Sunday's weather - Mainly cloudy, low risk of rain, light to moderate breezes, mainly from the east and northeast.

An unsettled week - Monday quite sunny. From Tuesday to Friday, risk of showers; highs of 17C to 18C.

Forecast highs for Sunday:

Alcudia - 16C

Andratx - 16C

Calvia - 16C

Deya - 14C

Palma - 16C

Pollensa - 16C

Sant Llorenç - 16C

Santanyi - 15C.