The Aemet met agency reports that the rainfall deficit since October 1 last year has come down from 38% to 26%, thanks to persistent rain between March 9 and 22 across the whole of Spain.

The hydrological year starts on October 1. Up to March 22, the average cumulative rainfall was 281 litres per square metre. The normal average for this period is 382 litres.

Rainfall for this period was below normal for much of the mainland and the Canary Islands. In Lanzarote and Fuerteventura it was under 50%. Parts of the country where it was above average included Minorca, Ibiza and the northern half of Mallorca. It might be recalled that November was very wet.

From March 16 to 22, there was "abundant" rainfall in the Balearics as well as in the east and south of the mainland and the northern area of the Canaries. Heaviest rain was in the southern half of Valencia, where some 200 litres per square metre fell. On March 23, more than 100 litres per square metre fell over a 24-hour period in the Valencia province.