The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Sunday: Cloudy to overcast skies with rainfall accompanied by mud, with a low probability of locally heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, tending during the morning to cloudy intervals with occasional isolated showers and during the afternoon to partly cloudy. Temperatures with little change.

Live feed from Palma - Paseo Mallorca:

Live feed from Port de Soller:

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

Felanitx (14-16)

Lluc (10-14)

Palma (13-17)

Sa Pobla (13-16)

Wind from the north-east with some strong winds until the morning.