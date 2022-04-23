Today the weathr forecast is slightly cloudy increasing in the morning to cloudy or overcast with showers that could occasionally be heavy and be accompanied by thunderstorms, easing in the afternoon and becoming lightly cloudy. Night-time temperatures rising and daytime temperatures falling. Wind from the southwest temporarily strong with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h. Yellow alert has been activated for winds and

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures will be 17ºC

Chance of rain forecast for today (below)

Forecast for the next few days (see above video).

Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

Pollensa................................... 20.7 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza......................................... 19.2 degrees Centigrade

Petra........................................ 19.2 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera............................. 19.0 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 18.9 degrees Centigrade

Yesterday's minimum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

6 Serra d'Alfàbia 6 Escorca, Son Torrella 7 Escorca, Lluc 7 Campos 7 Palma, Universitat 8 Calvià 9 Andratx, Sant Elm 9 Llucmajor 9 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 9 Campos, Salines 10 Pollença 10 Petra 10 Santa María 10 Port de Pollença 10 Binissalem 10 Artà 10 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto 10 Sa Pobla 10 Muro 11 Santanyí 11 Son Servera 11 Sineu 11 Porreres 12 Manacor 12 Sóller, Puerto 12 Palma, Portopí 12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 12 Banyalbufar 13 Portocolom 13 Far de Capdepera