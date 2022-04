A fine day on Monday. Some cloud but generally sunny and warm, with highs up to 24C in the interior.

The forecast for selected coastal municipalities - Alcudia 21C with light northerly breezes; Deya 20C and all but calm; Manacor 23C with light to gentle southerly breezes; and Palma the same as Manacor.

Highs on Sunday - Capdepera and Muro 23.9C; Son Servera 23.1C; Puerto Pollensa 23C.

The outlook for the week is fine until Wednesday, with cloud and low probability of rain on Thursday and Friday.