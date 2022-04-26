Another fine April day. Highs of 24C. Mostly clear skies with some high cloud in areas.

Selected forecast highs -

Alcudia, 20C with light to gentle breezes from the east

Deya, 22C, a light northerly breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon

Palma, 24C, fresh breeze from the southwest in the morning, veering to light/gentle northeasterly breeze in the afternoon

Pollensa, 21C, light to moderate easterly breeze, veering southwest by the late afternoon

Santanyi, 20C with a moderate easterly breeze easing to light in the afternoon.

UV rating: 7.

UV rating: 7.

Highs on Monday were: Porreres 24.4C; Pollensa 23.9C; Binissalem 23.8C.