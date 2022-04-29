It’s a gorgeous sunny day in Palma with a high of 23 degrees, strong southerly winds and a low of 11.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 22 with light-moderate winds from all directions and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

The sun’s out in Manacor and it’s 23 degrees, with occasional clouds, a bit of a breeze and a low of 11.

Pollensa is 22 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a moderate northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s 24 degrees in Soller, with lots of sunshine, barely a waft of wind and a low of 11.