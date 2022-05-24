Put your sun cream away and reach for your umbrella….the sun will make way for the rain starting tonight, according to the Palma Met Office.

Infact, the island will be on bad weather alert from tonight for rains and storms until at least tomorrow.

The Palma Met Office also said that temperarures would fall. The maximum temperature could fall by as much as 10 degrees Centigrade as a cold front moves in from the mainland.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue to Friday. This May has already gone down on record as one of the hottest with temperatures over the weekend reaching the 38 degrees Centigrade mark.

The high temperatures led to a surge in demand for electricity as households put on their air conditioning units. The Palma Met Office has forecast that this summer will be hotter than usual.