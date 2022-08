The sweltering heat, between 3 and 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, will continue day and night in most of Spain until at least next Tuesday, August 9, and it is possible that during the second half of next week the thermometres will rise again.

According to forecasts by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), “unusually high temperatures for this time of year” are expected over the next few days, which will last “at least until mid-August in most of the north and centre of the mainland, the Mediterranean coast and the Balearics”.

According to the Aemet, during the weekend and until Tuesday of next week, maximum temperatures will exceed 35 or 36 degrees in the Balearics.