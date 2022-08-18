The amber alert for heavy rain in Mallorca on Thursday was downgraded to yellow after the "worst was over", which was until around 5am.

Spokesperson for the Aemet met agency, Miquel Gili, explains that the heaviest rainfall was between 3.50am and 4.30am. The amber alert was then lifted, but a yellow alert will be in place until 8pm, Gili suggesting that rain is forecast to return, especially in the east, north and northeast.

The thunderstorms were mostly out at sea. Aemet registered some 10,000 rays of lightning in the Balearics, but there were only 470 in Mallorca; Minorca was more affected.

The heaviest rainfall was in Escorca - 31.8 litres per square metre were recorded at the Son Torrella weather station.