The Aemet met agency, which earlier this week was hedging its bets over the need to activate weather alerts, has now done so for Friday and for Saturday.

These are yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca. The Friday warnings apply to all the Balearic Islands. For Saturday, Minorca is not currently on alert.

The Friday alerts are effective from 3am. Together with the alerts for Saturday, they are in place until midday on Saturday. Aemet is forecasting rainfalls of 30 litres per square metre over the period of one hour on Friday and of 20 litres on Saturday.

Temperatures will drop to between 28C and 31C but are forecast to rise again on Sunday, when there will be a general improvement.