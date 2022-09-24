The national directorate for civil protection and emergencies has issued its own warning regarding torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast for the Balearics, the east and northeast of the mainland and the Canaries.
The national directorate for civil protection and emergencies has issued its own warning regarding torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast for the Balearics, the east and northeast of the mainland and the Canaries.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.