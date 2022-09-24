The national directorate for civil protection and emergencies has issued its own warning regarding torrential rain and thunderstorms forecast for the Balearics, the east and northeast of the mainland and the Canaries.

Rainfall of up to 40 litres per square metre in an hour is being forecast by Aemet along with the risk of thunderstorms, hail and strong gusts of wind.

Amber alerts for rain and storms in Mallorca's Tramuntana, north and northeast and in Minorca are currently effective from 6pm Saturday until midnight Sunday. Amber is for rain of 40 litres or more. For the rest of Mallorca and for Ibiza and Formentera, the amber alerts are effective from midnight Saturday.

Alerts (amber or yellow) will continue until at least 8am on Monday.