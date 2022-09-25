While weather alerts for rain and thunderstorms remain effective until 8am on Monday, the Aemet met agency has now issued a further alert for rough seas and high winds from midnight Sunday until 10am Monday.

This is a yellow alert for the whole of Mallorca except the north coast. It also applies to Ibiza and Formentera. Winds of force six and waves of two metres are being forecast.

Aemet suggests that the stormy conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday - occasional thunderstorms are being predicted.