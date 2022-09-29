The Aemet met agency has raised the weather alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Tramuntana and the north and northeast of Mallorca from yellow to amber. These are effective from 10pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday, Aemet warning of the risk of 50 litres of rain per square metre in one hour and 100 litres over 12 hours.
Parts of Mallorca now on amber for torrential rain and thunderstorms
