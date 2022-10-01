The hydrological year which began on October 1, 2021 and ended on September 30 was either the second or third driest in Spain since records began 60 years ago. Spokesperson for the Aemet met agency, Rubén del Campo, says that the final position will depend on data for the last three days of September. Up to September 27, there was an average rainfall of 473 litres per square metre, 26 per cent lower than usual.
One of the driest hydrological years on record has just ended
Lower than normal rainfall in the Balearics
When is Mallorca going to build desalination plants?. This small Island with millions of Tourist visitors, needs to ensure a good supply of water. As well as irrigation systems for Agriculture, Orchards and Wine producers etc. If any revenue raised by milking the Tourists, must be put to the priority requirements for water.