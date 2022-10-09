While Sunday has seen mostly clear blue skies over Mallorca and temperatures up to 27C, the Aemet met agency has issued yellow weather alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. These are effective from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday and are currently for the whole of the island except the interior and the Tramuntana coast. Ibiza and Formentera are also on yellow alert as from 10pm Monday.

Aemet are warning of rainfall of 25 litres per square metre in an hour. The met agency has yet to issue alerts for Wednesday, but these seem likely given the current forecast. Wednesday is Spain's National Day and therefore a public holiday.