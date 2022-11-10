Up to 4pm on Thursday, the weather alert for heavy rain in the whole of Mallorca is now amber; it is otherwise yellow until noon on Friday.

By 8am on Thursday, the distribution of rainfall was uneven to say the least. As the chart indicates, there has been hardly any rain in the south of the island. But this could of course all change. Aemet reports that by 8.10am, the heaviest rain has been in Capdepera - 44.1 litres per square metre.

Although the chart refers to the past 24 hours, the rain started falling in the early hours of Thursday.