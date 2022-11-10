Up to 4pm on Thursday, the weather alert for heavy rain in the whole of Mallorca is now amber; it is otherwise yellow until noon on Friday.
Mallorca hit by heavy rain as alert is raised to amber
Also in Weather
- First photo of baby Rafa Nadal
- Balearics 90-day cap for Britons could be scrapped
- Residence for up to five years and tax breaks... and you can work from the beach in Mallorca!
- Mallorca strategy for 2030 - fewer flights, fewer visitors, fewer hire cars ...
- The Balearics boasts 11 Michelin star restaurants
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.