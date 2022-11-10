At 4pm on Thursday, the amber alert for rain for the whole of Mallorca was lifted and downgraded to yellow, the heaviest of the rain having fallen in the north and east of the island.

While rainfall in the south ranged between ten and 22 litres per square metre, in the northeast it was over 53 litres. One report suggested that most of this, in the Capdepera area, fell in around half an hour.

In Pollensa by 3pm the rainfall was 43.8 litres and in Muro it was 39.8.

Although the rain was heavy, it was what can be expected in the autumn and wasn't of the level that affected the northeast and east a month ago, when rainfall was over 100 litres per square metre.