On Sunday morning, the met agency Aemet issued an amber warning for rough coastal conditions in the whole of the Balearics. At present, this will be effective from midnight on Monday until 8am Tuesday in Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera and until 4pm Tuesday in Minorca.

A yellow alert for the Balearic coasts will be effective from 12 noon Monday. There are also yellow alerts for high winds active from 6pm Monday and for rain and thunderstorms from 8pm; these alerts apply to the whole of Mallorca.

There are warnings of waves up to five metres and of wind force 8 to 9 (fresh to severe gale, 75 km/h or stronger). The high winds are forecast to ease in Mallorca by mid-afternoon Tuesday; noon in Ibiza and 6pm in Minorca.