Temperatures plummeted in Mallorca on Tuesday night.

The Serra d’Alfàbia and Escorca weather stations in Mallorca recorded temperatures below 10ºC during the early hours of this morning. Temperatures fell to 5ºC in Serra d’Alfàbia, 6ºC in Escorca, Son Torrella and 9ºC Escorca, Lluc.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) the lowest temperatures were also recorded in Palma 13ºC, and in Artà-Colònia Sant Pere 14.4ºC.

Strong winds are continuing to batter the Balearics today with the region on level one yellow alert although it should remain dry.

In the early hours of Saturday morning small amounts of snow fell overnight in mountain ranges, above 1,400 metres, as temperatures nose-dived.