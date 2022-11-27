On Monday, another storm will hit Mallorca and is forecast to produce snow on the highest peaks - a snow line of 1300 metres.

The Aemet met agency says that that there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms with some hail. The whole island could be affected, although yellow weather alerts are at present for the Tramuntana and the north only.

Gusts in excess of 90 kilometres per hour are being forecast, and there are weather alerts for rough coastal conditions for the whole of Mallorca (amber in the Tramuntana and the north).

There is an unsettled pattern for the week ahead, with the snow line forecast to be 1100 metres on Wednesday. Highs of 16 and 17C, but cold winds may well mean that these are lower.