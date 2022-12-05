With plenty of people enjoying the best part of the week off in the Balearics and across Spain, they are going to need to keep an eye on the weather.



Today, which is the Day of the Constitution, the weather forecast for Mallorca is for more clouds.

In the morning there may be mist and some fog and from midday there will be some isolated showers, especially in the south of the island.

The maximum temperatures will drop slightly to 17º-18º; while the minimum temperatures will rise to 9º-13º (8º-11º is normal).



On Wednesday, further cloudy intervals are forecast and isolated showers across the whole island.

There will also be morning mist, mainly in the east and centre of the island. Night-time temperatures will drop slightly, to 8-12º, while daytime temperatures will be around 16º-18º.



On Thursday, the day of the Immaculate Conception, the met. office forecasts more cloudy skies and light showers. Maximum temperatures will rise a little and will reach 17º-19º; minimum temperatures will be 8º-12º.



On Friday skies will remain cloudy and

isolated showers can be expected.

The met. office has said that by the end of the day, skies will start but temperatures are currently forecast to fall sharply this weekend.