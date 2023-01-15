The Aemet met agency spokesperson in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, says that the settled conditions that have been dominating the islands' weather will undergo a radical change over the next few days. This is because of a polar front that has provoked yellow and amber alerts for snow on the mainland and which is forecast to produce snow at 600 metres in Mallorca by Wednesday.

Some heavy rain is due to fall on Sunday night, especially in the north of the island, and more rain is expected on most days this coming week. On Monday and Tuesday, there are yellow and amber alerts for wind and rough coastal conditions, but a notable drop in temperature isn't anticipated until Wednesday. Highs will be around 13C, but with cold winds from the west and northwest.