Snow is forecast to fall at much lower levels than the Puig Major summit. | Gloria Rodríguez
Palma15/01/2023 13:09
The Aemet met agency spokesperson in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, says that the settled conditions that have been dominating the islands' weather will undergo a radical change over the next few days. This is because of a polar front that has provoked yellow and amber alerts for snow on the mainland and which is forecast to produce snow at 600 metres in Mallorca by Wednesday.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.