The Balearic met. office has forecast that snow is expected to continue to fall on the peaks of the Tramuntana over the next few days and temperature will fall slightly as the island remains under the influence of a mass of polar air.

Over the coming days maximum temperatures will not exceed 8º-13º; the usual at this time of year are 14º-15º and the nights will be even colder with minimum temperatures of between 3º and 5º; the usual is 6º.

A yellow alert has been activated for cold this Friday at 00:00 hours in the south, interior, Tramuntana and the east as temperatures may fall to -3º.

The warning will be in force until 8:00 am.

The municipalities where it will be coldest are Manacor, Felanitx, Campos, Porreres and Sineu as well as the localities of the Tranumtana and the highest areas of the municipality of Pollensa.

Looking ahead to next week, it is expected that temperatures will begin to recover and current forecasts indicate that in the week February 6-12 temperatures will be higher than normal.