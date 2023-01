Following the snow, wind and rain of the past couple of weeks, settled conditions have returned to Mallorca. There were clear skies on Monday morning, and the outlook for the rest of the week is for much of the same. Temperatures will recover to highs of 16C or 17C, around normal for the time of year.

More snow had been threatened overnight, but the Aemet met agency indicates a maximum precipitation of just one litre per square metre between midnight and 9am. This was up in the mountains in Escorca.

Overnight temperatures are due to continue to be low. For good parts of the island, they were close to freezing or slightly below on Sunday into Monday. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the Tramuntana, south and interior of Mallorca from midnight Monday to 8am Tuesday.