The Aemet met agency has updated its weather warnings for Tuesday. There is now an amber alert for heavy rain in the north and northeast of Mallorca from 12 noon Tuesday until midnight (and then to 8am Wednesday), with rainfall of up to 100 litres per square metre over a twelve-hour period.

There are also amber alerts for rain in the east and in the Tramuntana from 6pm until 8am Wednesday.

Aemet is advising that rain could well be accompanied by thunderstorms.