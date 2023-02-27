It is uncommon that a red alert for severe weather is issued for Mallorca, but red alert there is for snow in the Tramuntana Mountains. The effects of Storm Juliette started to be felt on Sunday night, the met agency Aemet warning of snow of some 40 centimetres over a 24-hour period. The snow line is forecast to be as low as 200-300 metres on Monday, and it is possible that there could be snow at sea level, but Aemet says that this is unlikely to settle.
Red alert for snow as Storm Juliette hits Mallorca
Bad weather continuing into Tuesday
Also in Weather
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
- Mallorca braced for massive dump of snow at sea level
- Investigation into a massive bank scam in Mallorca
- Mallorca horror crash, one dead several injured in Pollensa
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.