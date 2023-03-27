The beaches in Mallorca were very busy this weekend.
Summer Sunday after clocks go forward

Humphrey CarterPalma27/03/2023 10:18
What a cracking weekend in Mallorca with maximum temperatures of 27ºC and busy beaches and bar and restaurant terraces - and it looks like the good weather is here to stay as we head in to Easter - a stark contrast to the UK where a deluge of storms driven by a 150-mph jet stream are forecast to keep Britain’s brollies up into April.

Sun lovers will be out of luck most of this week amid forecasts for bitter winds, rain, snow and thunder.
In Mallorca, however, on Sunday, maximum temperatures reached reach 27ºC in some areas.
However, today temperatures have fallen slightly, in Palma it is still sunny and 21º - much higher than the season norm for this time of year.

The Aemet met. office has forecast that daytime temperatures will remain the same for the rest of the week, as we head towards Easter and as we near the weekend, temperatures will start to rise again with high over 25ºC during the day and in some areas of Mallorca temperatures could even hit 30ºC.

Yesterday Mallorca felt like a real summer day, with high temperatures that had people walking outdoors or even dipping their feet in the water. Aemet reported that it reached 27º degrees in Puerto Pollensa, 26º in Son Servera, Pollensa and Petra and 25º in Santa Maria, Arta, Manacor and Son Bonet.