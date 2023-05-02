For those who are planning on hosting or attending a Coronation party this Saturday, it’s going to be a hot sunny day in Mallorca.

May has begun with a week of stable weather in the Balearics with slightly rising temperatures until Saturday, after which a “cold” front is expected to take over that could bring showers and storms accompanied by mud.

The maximum temperatures which will slowly rise to reach 28ºC by the weekend.

The minimum, meanwhile, will range between 10 and 12ºC, according to the Balearic delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Saturday night is when we will see a change in the weather with the arrival of a cold front which will bring temperatures down to around 4ºC on Sunday, although the agency has pointed out that these temperatures are more in line with this time of year.