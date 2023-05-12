The Met Office has been forecasting bad weather for the weekend but so far it is Minorca which has been hit the hardest with heavy rains. The storm this afternoon stared hitting the north of the island after coming across from Minorca. The island is on bad weather alert.
Minimum temperatures overnight: 4 Escorca, S.Torrella 7 Lluc 7 Alfàbia 8 Palma Univ 8 Campos 9 Petra 9 Binissalem 9 Sineu 10 Calvià 10 Sta Maria 10 Campos, Salines 10 Muro 10 Pollença 10 Manacor 10 Artà 10 Andratx 10 Aerop.Palma 10 Porreres.
Rainfall per square metre overnight (Mallorca). 6 Son Bonet, 3 Binissalem 2 Santa María 2 Manacor 2.
