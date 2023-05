Around 3pm on Tuesday, a hailstorm struck the north and northeast of Mallorca and areas in the interior. Accompanied by thunder and lightning, the hailstorm lasted for around ten minutes. The resorts of Puerto Alcudia and Playa de Muro were among places affected.

The sky soon cleared, though. The sun came out and the hailstones, which weren't large, quickly melted.

A yellow alert for heavy rain was active at the time.