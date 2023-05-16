A good amount of sun forecast for Wednesday with occasional and high cloud. Only a slight risk of any rain, but the wind is due to intensify during the day and blow from the northeast. There are yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions - for the Tramuntana from 2am Wednesday to midnight; for the north and northeast from 11am to midnight.

On Thursday, there is a risk of rain especially in the afternoon, and then from Friday through the weekend there continues to be a very high probability of rain. Even so, there should be some sunny spells, but the north-northeast wind is expected to be a factor, certainly until Friday and mainly affecting the north and northeast of the island.

The effect of the hailstorm on Tuesday can be seen below by low temperatures that were registered in the afternoon - down to 11.6C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 8pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (14C) 22C, moderate north breeze increasing to strong northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 21, Fri: 21, Sat: 21.

Andratx (12C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze; from the northeast by late afternoon; humidity 40%. Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 22.

Binissalem (10C) 23C, light southwest breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 30%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 22.

Deya (11C) 20C, light northwest-north breezes increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.

Palma (12C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze, northeast by late afternoon; humidity 30%. Thu: 22, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.

Pollensa (13C) 24C, moderate northwest-northeast breezes increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 22, Fri: 23, Sat: 23.

Porreres (9C) 24C, light east breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 30%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 22.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 45%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, moderate east breeze backing north; humidity 35%. Thu: 21, Fri: 20, Sat: 21.

Sineu (11C) 23C, light northeast breeze increasing to fresh north; humidity 35%. Thu: 20, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Tuesday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 25.9 Pollensa, 24.1 Es Capdellà, 23.6 Llucmajor and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 8.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.6 Porreres (at 4.30pm), Muro 12.2 (at 3.20pm); Rainfall of 33.2 litres per square metre Muro, 27.0 Petra, 22.6 Porreres, 8.2 Manacor, 4.2 Sineu.