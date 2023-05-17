Sunny with some cloud for the whole of the island on Thursday until the evening, when the risk of rain is due to increase significantly. This rain will kick off what at present could be at least five days with wet weather.

Friday really doesn't look too good. Perhaps the odd sunny spell, but otherwise cloudy with a very high probability of rain plus thunderstorms especially in the morning; temperatures below normal for the time of year. Saturday and Sunday should see more by way of sun, but the risk of rain will remain high.

Aemet hasn't issued any weather warnings for rain or thunderstorms as yet, but these can't be ruled out.

Thursday will also be quite breezy, the wind continuing to be a factor into the weekend; less so in southwestern areas than elsewhere. The yellow alert for rough seas that was activated at 11am on Wednesday for the north/northeast and the Tramuntana remains effective until 4pm Thursday. An alert for the east coast will be active from 8pm Wednesday until 4pm Thursday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 21C, fresh northeast breeze backing north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

Andratx (12C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 22.

Binissalem (12C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Deya (12C) 19C, moderate north breeze veering northeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 20.

Palma (14C) 22C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 35%. Fri: 20, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

Pollensa (12C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze increasing to fresh; humidity 45%. Fri: 21, Sat: 23, Sun: 23.

Porreres (12C) 22C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 22, Sun: 23.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 45%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Santanyi (12C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 40%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 22.

Sineu (13C) 19C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 23.1 Llucmajor, 22.9 Binissalem, 22.6 Palma Airport and Pollensa; Lows of 7.6 Campos, 7.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.8 litres per square metre Binissalem, 0.6 Serra Alfabia.