As had been expected, given the general forecast, the Aemet met agency has started to issue alerts for rain over the next couple of days.

These currently apply to the north and northeast of Mallorca as well as to the Tramuntana region. A yellow alert for rain - up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour - is effective from midnight Thursday until 9am Friday. A second alert has been issued from midnight Friday to noon on Saturday, Aemet noting that accumulated rainfall in the Tramuntana could reach 60 litres over a twelve-hour period.

Yellow alert for Friday and Saturday

There aren't at present specific warnings regarding thunderstorms, although certain weather stations in Mallorca are forecasting these overnight on Thursday.

The alerts for rain are in addition to ones previously advised for rough coastal conditions. On Thursday, these are for the Tramuntana, north, northeast, and east until 4pm - wind up 50 kilometres per hour and waves of three metres.

On Friday, there is a yellow alert for the whole coast - from midnight Thursday to midnight Friday with the exception of the south which is from 3pm Friday. On Saturday, there are further alerts for the whole of the island.