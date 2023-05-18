The general forecast for Friday isn't looking as dire it had been. There should be some sunny spells, especially in the southwest, with the grimmest prospects being for the northern Tramuntana, parts of the north and the centre of the island. Rain to be expected pretty much anywhere, the yellow alert for rain applying to the Tramuntana, north and northeast from midnight Thursday until 9am Friday. (A second alert has been issued for 9pm until midnight.) Thunderstorms are now being forecast for Friday evening and into early Saturday.
Friday's weather in Mallorca - Warnings for the coasts and for rain
Best of the weather likely to be in the southwest
Also in Weather
- Bite taken out of Ryanair for charging extra for famous Mallorca pastry
- Stormy Mallorca - weather warnings now issued
- Mick Jagger’s daughter arrested for assaulting police officers in Ibiza
- Seven things you'd better not do in Mallorca while on holiday!
- Friday's weather in Mallorca - Warnings for the coasts and for rain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.