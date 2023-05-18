The general forecast for Friday isn't looking as dire it had been. There should be some sunny spells, especially in the southwest, with the grimmest prospects being for the northern Tramuntana, parts of the north and the centre of the island. Rain to be expected pretty much anywhere, the yellow alert for rain applying to the Tramuntana, north and northeast from midnight Thursday until 9am Friday. (A second alert has been issued for 9pm until midnight.) Thunderstorms are now being forecast for Friday evening and into early Saturday.

The yellow alert for rough coastal conditions (Tramuntana, north, northeast, east) is active until midnight Friday; for the south from 3pm to midnight. There is a further alert for the whole of the coast on Saturday and an alert for rain from midnight Friday until noon on Saturday for the Tramuntana, north and northeast.

The outlook from Saturday until at least Wednesday is for showers and some sunny spells. The breezes are expected to ease on Sunday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 21C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

Andratx (11C) 21C, moderate north breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 23.

Binissalem (11C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 23.

Deya (11C) 19C, moderate north breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 19, Sun: 21, Mon: 21.

Palma (13C) 21C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 24.

Pollensa (12C) 22C, moderate north-northeast breezes; humidity 50%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 24.

Porreres (11C) 21C, fresh north breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 21, Sun: 24, Mon: 23.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 20C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate; humidity 60%. Sat: 20, Sun: 23, Mon: 23.

Santanyi (11C) 21C, fresh north breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 21, Sun: 22, Mon: 22.

Sineu (12C) 19C, fresh north-northeast breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 19, Sun: 23, Mon: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 23.1 Llucmajor, 22.7 Palma University, 22.3 Es Capdellà; Lows of 8.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 9.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.4 Palma University; Gusts of 90 km/h Serra Alfabia, 71 Capdepera, 55 Son Servera; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Capdepera.