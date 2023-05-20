"Good news, probable rain until the first week of June...." says a tweet from the Palma Met Office this morning. For an island facing water shortages this summer it is indeed good news but sun worshippers hoping for an early start to the summer might think differently.

The Palma Met Office said that a "rain front" would remain over Spain and the Balearics for at least two weeks. So far the weather in May has been unsettled with rain and high winds. It is in stark contrast to the weather in April when the island welcomed sunshine.

☔ Buenas noticias ☔



➡️¡Probables #lluvias hasta la primera semana de #junio, en #Baleares!



➡️En los mapas adjuntos observamos, en color verde, anomalías positivas de precipitación. pic.twitter.com/4xEEuF8gYE — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 19, 2023

However, the Met Office does say that the weather in summer will be hotter than usual.

Just last week the Balearic government said that they were not ruling out the possibility of water restrictions.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours in the Balearics: rainfall in litres per square metre.

32Banyalbufar 30 Escorca, Son Torrella 19 Escorca, Lluc 17 Muro 16 Serra d'Alfàbia 15 Sóller, Puerto 14 C. Sant Pere 13 Petra 11 Son Servera 11 Artà 7 Port de Pollença 7 Pollença 7 Manacor 6 Sineu 6 Portocolom