Summer Sunday after clocks go forward

Jason Moore20/05/2023 11:32
"Good news, probable rain until the first week of June...." says a tweet from the Palma Met Office this morning. For an island facing water shortages this summer it is indeed good news but sun worshippers hoping for an early start to the summer might think differently.

The Palma Met Office said that a "rain front" would remain over Spain and the Balearics for at least two weeks. So far the weather in May has been unsettled with rain and high winds. It is in stark contrast to the weather in April when the island welcomed sunshine.

However, the Met Office does say that the weather in summer will be hotter than usual.

Just last week the Balearic government said that they were not ruling out the possibility of water restrictions.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours in the Balearics: rainfall in litres per square metre.

32Banyalbufar 30 Escorca, Son Torrella 19 Escorca, Lluc 17 Muro 16 Serra d'Alfàbia 15 Sóller, Puerto 14 C. Sant Pere 13 Petra 11 Son Servera 11 Artà 7 Port de Pollença 7 Pollença 7 Manacor 6 Sineu 6 Portocolom

Spring-summer weather on Sunday

Summer Sunday after clocks go forward

Yesterday Mallorca felt like a real summer day, with high temperatures that had people walking outdoors or even dipping their feet in the water. Aemet reported that it reached 27º degrees in Puerto Pollensa, 26º in Son Servera, Pollensa and Petra and 25º in Santa Maria, Arta, Manacor and Son Bonet.

Palma Reservoirs are nearly full

Mallorca resevoirs nearly full after the passage of storm "Juliette"

The Cúber and Gorg Blau reservoirs that supply Palma are at 90% of their capacity, following the passage of the "Juliette" storm in Mallorca at the end of February. Town Hall representatives visited the area last Friday and have sent a message of calm for the summer season.

The aftermath of Storm Juliette in Alcudia

Torrential rains have caused fallen trees, power cuts, people trapped on rural properties and flooding in many areas of our territory. Fortunately, there were no reports of personal injury. All photos from Ajuntament d'Alcúdia

