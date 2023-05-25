There were also delays to flights when Enaire, the state air navigation company, adopted measures because of the weather around 4pm. Restrictions were in place for just over an hour.
The met agency Aemet had signalled the arrival of bad weather well in advance, and there was a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms for the south of the island as well as for the interior and the Tramuntana region. But the intensity, for a while, was rather greater than had been expected.
Some incoming flights were held in the north of Mallorca for twenty minutes or so before being given the all-clear to land in Palma.
