There was a weather role reversal on Sunday and today with Britain enjoying a heatwave and Mallorca being hit by rain and grey skies. Britain enjoyed the hottest day of the year on Sunday meanwhile in Mallorca the grey weather continued. Even today Britain was relatively dry while in Mallorca it was rain, rain and more rain!

Forecast for the weather this week on the island by the Met Office.

The Palma Met Office put the island on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue throughout this week. A spokesperson said that the rain would continue into June.